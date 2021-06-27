Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. Colgate-Palmolive reported earnings of $0.74 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.24 to $3.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share.

CL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.62.

NYSE:CL traded up $0.90 on Tuesday, reaching $81.46. 9,475,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,748,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.61. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $86.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last ninety days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,053,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,033 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 40,166,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475,832 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,645,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,421,000 after purchasing an additional 408,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,967,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,365,000 after acquiring an additional 216,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,448,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $893,490,000 after acquiring an additional 116,598 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

