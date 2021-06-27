Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 162.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,491 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,723 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers by 167.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. 46.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Cohen & Steers from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of CNS opened at $82.07 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 38.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.30. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.03 and a 12-month high of $82.41.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $125.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.48 million. Cohen & Steers had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 66.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.015 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Cohen & Steers’s payout ratio is 70.04%.

Cohen & Steers Company Profile

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

