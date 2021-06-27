CloakCoin Hits 1-Day Volume of $12,831.00 (CLOAK)

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 27th. During the last week, CloakCoin has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CloakCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00001447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CloakCoin has a market cap of $2.72 million and $12,831.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003651 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001045 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00051814 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00035356 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000048 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CloakCoin Coin Profile

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 3rd, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,662,816 coins. CloakCoin’s official message board is www.cloakcoin.com/en/blog . CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CloakCoin’s official website is www.cloakcoin.com . The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CloakCoin (CLOAK) is an X13 crypto coin that is attempting to introduce anonymity features via exchanges. The team has a core set of four developers workig to implement these attributes. The PoW block reward is a flat 496 coins and will stop after seven days where PoS takes precedence at 6% per annum. There was no premine and the block time is set to 60 seconds. “

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CloakCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

