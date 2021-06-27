Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CLEARFIELD INC., formerly APA Cables & Networks, designs and manufactures the FieldSmart fiber management platform, which includes its latest generation Fiber Distribution System and Fiber Scalability Center. The FDS and FSC product-lines support a wide range of panel configurations, densities, connectors and adapter options and is offered alongside an assortment of passive optical components. Clearfield also provides a complete line of fiber and copper assemblies for controlled and outside plant environments. “

Get Clearfield alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CLFD. Northland Securities raised shares of Clearfield from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on shares of Clearfield from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of CLFD opened at $37.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $511.31 million, a PE ratio of 39.62 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.48. Clearfield has a 12 month low of $13.13 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Clearfield (NASDAQ:CLFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $29.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.00 million. Clearfield had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 15.19%. On average, research analysts forecast that Clearfield will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO John P. Hill sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.02, for a total value of $950,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 168,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,768.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cheryl Beranek sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.65, for a total transaction of $1,219,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 433,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,627,262.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock worth $2,550,300 in the last 90 days. 18.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLFD. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in Clearfield by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Clearfield by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Clearfield in the 1st quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Clearfield by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,533 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.94% of the company’s stock.

About Clearfield

Clearfield, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells standard and custom passive connectivity products to the fiber-to-the-premises, enterprises, and original equipment manufacturers markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers FieldSmart, a series of panels, cabinets, wall boxes, and other enclosures.

See Also: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Clearfield (CLFD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Clearfield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearfield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.