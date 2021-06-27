Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 97,258 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,258 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.09% of Charter Communications worth $108,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $732,675,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter worth about $272,808,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 103.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after acquiring an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,256,000 after acquiring an additional 222,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 912,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,369,000 after acquiring an additional 156,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Charter Communications from $724.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Charter Communications from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Charter Communications from $730.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities raised Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $750.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $712.24.

In related news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total value of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $721.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $498.08 and a 12-month high of $722.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $682.85.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

