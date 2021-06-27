Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 23,339 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,816,337 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 23,339 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $101,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 51.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on XOM shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.30.

XOM opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.20. The company has a market cap of $273.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

