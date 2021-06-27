Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $96.93 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 791 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Burlington Stores worth $96,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

BURL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $225.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $318.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $314.00 price objective (up from $304.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Burlington Stores from $351.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $336.75.

Shares of BURL opened at $326.02 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.46 and a 1 year high of $339.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $319.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.76. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.76) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

