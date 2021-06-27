Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $83.76 Million Stock Position in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,310,414 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 83,494 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $83,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMAR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 754,292.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,214,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 4,246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Smartsheet by 204.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 20,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 13,940 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

SMAR has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.81.

Smartsheet stock opened at $73.46 on Friday. Smartsheet Inc has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $85.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.11. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.73 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The firm had revenue of $117.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brent Frei sold 50,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $3,200,889.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,605,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,469,356.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Anna Griffin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $73,460.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 11,762 shares in the company, valued at $864,036.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 356,515 shares of company stock valued at $23,032,426 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

