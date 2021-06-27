Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $75.21 Million Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) by 0.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 919,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $75,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 121.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 2,941.2% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the first quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 29.2% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 66.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wolfe Research lowered Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Madison Square Garden Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.85 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $88.77. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $63.55 and a one year high of $121.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($3.66) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.38) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $43.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.42 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 12.36% and a negative net margin of 187.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

