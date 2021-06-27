Clearbridge Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK)

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) by 91.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,014,154 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,390,060 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in SVMK were worth $91,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SVMK. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of SVMK by 37.0% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 6,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total value of $136,185.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 6,424 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $117,045.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,246 shares of company stock worth $1,884,282 over the last three months. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SVMK shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on SVMK from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

NASDAQ SVMK opened at $21.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.37. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of -31.36 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. SVMK Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $28.12.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $102.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.89 million. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a negative return on equity of 28.80%. SVMK’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SVMK Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SVMK Profile

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

