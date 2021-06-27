Clarkson (LON:CKN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,110 ($40.63). Clarkson shares last traded at GBX 3,095 ($40.44), with a volume of 28,509 shares trading hands.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Clarkson from GBX 3,428 ($44.79) to GBX 4,110 ($53.70) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,015.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.11. The stock has a market cap of £941.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.51.

In related news, insider Sue Harris acquired 1,724 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,920 ($38.15) per share, for a total transaction of £50,340.80 ($65,770.58). Also, insider William Thomas acquired 3,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,740 ($35.80) per share, with a total value of £99,489.40 ($129,983.54). Insiders purchased 7,907 shares of company stock valued at $22,219,623 over the last 90 days.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment provides services to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

