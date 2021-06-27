ClariVest Asset Management LLC Purchases 456 Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC grew its position in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of MarineMax worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 39.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 59,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 16,620 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $316,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.4% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 44,110 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of MarineMax during the first quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.22% of the company’s stock.

HZO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of MarineMax from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.50.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 19,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $1,195,608.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.71, for a total transaction of $274,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 88,222 shares of company stock worth $5,855,298. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

HZO stock opened at $48.00 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.48 and a 52 week high of $70.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.81.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.96. MarineMax had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $523.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that MarineMax, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, boats, and sport cruisers; mega-yachts, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

