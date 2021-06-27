ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Lawson Products worth $586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lawson Products by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lawson Products by 21.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lawson Products in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Lawson Products by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Lawson Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 51,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LAWS opened at $52.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $477.90 million, a PE ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $56.24. Lawson Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.26 and a twelve month high of $62.10.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). Lawson Products had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $103.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Lawson Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Lawson Products Profile

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

