ClariVest Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 42.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,153 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flagstar Bancorp were worth $629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,549,085 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $307,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,843 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $30,019,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $26,783,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $22,226,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC increased its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1,035.9% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 443,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $18,076,000 after purchasing an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Flagstar Bancorp alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Flagstar Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Flagstar Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.83.

Shares of NYSE:FBC opened at $43.35 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $51.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The savings and loans company reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $513.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.53 million. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 27.65%. On average, equities analysts predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.52%.

Flagstar Bancorp Company Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to consumer, commercial, and government customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, and Mortgage Servicing.

Featured Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Flagstar Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flagstar Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.