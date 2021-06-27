ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $799,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 52.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 47.7% in the first quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 198.5% in the fourth quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the first quarter valued at about $80,000.

NASDAQ ACWI opened at $101.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $72.17 and a 52-week high of $101.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.38.

