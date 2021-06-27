ClariVest Asset Management LLC Has $533,000 Holdings in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in RadNet were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in RadNet in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of RadNet in the first quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RadNet during the 1st quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti increased their price objective on RadNet from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RadNet from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. TheStreet raised shares of RadNet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Norman R. Hames sold 35,000 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $761,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 335,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,296,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael N. Murdock sold 18,333 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $492,791.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,771,929.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RDNT opened at $34.61 on Friday. RadNet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $36.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 173.05 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89.

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The medical research company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. RadNet had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $315.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $283.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.33) earnings per share. RadNet’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that RadNet, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

