ClariVest Asset Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

ClariVest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,202 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $661,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 368.1% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 18,403 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 32.3% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 45.1% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,935 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC boosted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 228,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $544,000.

NYSE:A opened at $147.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $44.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.52 and a 52 week high of $148.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $136.85.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

In other news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 16,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total transaction of $2,327,698.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 83,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,921,146.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.03, for a total transaction of $518,917.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock valued at $9,676,277.

A has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.69.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

