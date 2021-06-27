CL King Initiates Coverage on FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM)

Investment analysts at CL King began coverage on shares of FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. CL King’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.91% from the company’s current price.

FORM has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on FormFactor from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of FORM stock opened at $35.62 on Friday. FormFactor has a 12 month low of $22.37 and a 12 month high of $52.39. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.20.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.00 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that FormFactor will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 15,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $520,546.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,531,481.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sheri Rhodes sold 3,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $122,440.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 43,559 shares of company stock valued at $1,538,737. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 379.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of FormFactor by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 90.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards to test various semiconductor device types, including systems on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

