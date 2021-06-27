Citigroup Inc. Purchases 13,091 Shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 104,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,091 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $7,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCCO. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 14,117.6% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 22,605,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,821,000 after acquiring an additional 22,446,990 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 51.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,819,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $444,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321,453 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 113.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,406,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,696,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,733 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 12.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,797,292 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $461,331,000 after acquiring an additional 738,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Southern Copper by 41.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,286,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $155,160,000 after acquiring an additional 671,048 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern Copper news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $72,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,028. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $206,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,770.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,100 shares of company stock valued at $366,533. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $64.42 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.10. Southern Copper Co. has a 12 month low of $37.38 and a 12 month high of $83.29.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 24.09%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 137.93%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SCCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 26th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Southern Copper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.58.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

