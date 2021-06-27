Citigroup Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) by 24.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,091 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Maxar Technologies were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxar Technologies by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,351,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,081,000 after buying an additional 38,732 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 34.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 104,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 26,962 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 361.3% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 118,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 92,849 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 30.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 875,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 202,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 36.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,489,000 after purchasing an additional 329,098 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAXR. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Maxar Technologies from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.92.

In related news, CFO Biggs C. Porter purchased 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $95,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, for a total transaction of $56,120.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Maxar Technologies stock opened at $41.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.95 and a 52-week high of $58.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.68.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($1.24). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is -2.07%.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

