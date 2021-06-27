Citigroup Inc. Has $6.53 Million Stock Holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 215,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,501 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $6,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,757,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $629,377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,393 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 545.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,814,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $172,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913,675 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,671,996 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,891,000 after acquiring an additional 88,837 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,329,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,260,000 after acquiring an additional 560,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,934,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,961,000 after buying an additional 460,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

HR stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 45.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $26.77 and a 1 year high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 73.33%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.56.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

