Citigroup Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 108,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.10% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $6,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 52.8% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 28.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. OTR Global restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.86.

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.57, for a total transaction of $121,140.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 19,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,720.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total transaction of $199,488.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,264.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,655 shares of company stock worth $1,576,974 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RBA opened at $60.59 on Friday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $39.14 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.16.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $331.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 26.19%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

