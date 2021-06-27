Citigroup Inc. Buys 60,370 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 245.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,370 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $7,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PNFP. FMR LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 447,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,505,000 after buying an additional 26,190 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 119,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PNFP. Stephens increased their price objective on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.13.

Shares of PNFP opened at $91.97 on Friday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.80 and a 52 week high of $96.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.31.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 30.04%. The company’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

