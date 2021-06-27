Citigroup Inc. Boosts Holdings in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3,036.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,702 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 139,121 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned 0.16% of KB Home worth $6,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in KB Home during the first quarter worth $35,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 100.1% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home during the first quarter valued at $211,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get KB Home alerts:

In other news, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 64,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $3,031,303.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 102,465 shares in the company, valued at $4,832,249.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KB Home stock opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.91. KB Home has a one year low of $27.51 and a one year high of $52.48.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.19. KB Home had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KB Home will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KBH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on KB Home from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on KB Home from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

Further Reading: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.