Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Railway Pension Investments Ltd

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s holdings in Cintas were worth $4,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,577,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Cintas by 63.4% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,048,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,878,000 after purchasing an additional 407,000 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 272.3% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 825,378 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $281,710,000 after purchasing an additional 603,659 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth about $278,109,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cintas by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 551,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $194,966,000 after purchasing an additional 69,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAS opened at $378.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $353.64. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $254.07 and a 1-year high of $379.54. The stock has a market cap of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total transaction of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,749,317.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

CTAS has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.71.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

