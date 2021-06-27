CIBC Raises Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) Price Target to C$18.00

Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) had its price target upped by CIBC from C$16.50 to C$18.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. National Bankshares increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.75 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$16.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$15.50 to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12 month low of C$5.22 and a 12 month high of C$12.00.

