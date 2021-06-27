CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.83.
Aritzia stock opened at C$36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.
About Aritzia
Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.
