CIBC Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$42.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATZ. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Scotiabank set a C$41.00 target price on shares of Aritzia and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Aritzia to an outperform rating and set a C$36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Aritzia has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$36.83.

Aritzia stock opened at C$36.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$3.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 211.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.13. Aritzia has a 1-year low of C$16.32 and a 1-year high of C$37.00.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$267.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$262.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Aritzia will post 1.3300001 EPS for the current year.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

