Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.33 Per Share

Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Chimera Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Chimera Investment has decreased its dividend payment by 30.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Chimera Investment has a payout ratio of 97.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Chimera Investment to earn $1.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.

Shares of Chimera Investment stock opened at $15.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01. The company has a current ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 10.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. Chimera Investment has a twelve month low of $8.05 and a twelve month high of $15.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.97.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.06. Chimera Investment had a net margin of 61.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of $135.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Chimera Investment will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Chimera Investment in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Chimera Investment from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Chimera Investment Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. The company, through its subsidiaries, invests in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, agency and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, agency mortgage-backed securities secured by pools of commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate related securities.

