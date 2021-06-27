Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Sells $3,932,000.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE:CHWY opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.
Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
