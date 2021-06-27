Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director Sells $3,932,000.00 in Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Director James Kevin Symancyk sold 50,000 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.64, for a total transaction of $3,932,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,675 shares in the company, valued at $21,600,442. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE:CHWY opened at $80.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57. Chewy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.31 and a 52 week high of $120.00. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,017.50, a PEG ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 0.08.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CHWY shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Cfra started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chewy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $561,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chewy by 3,703.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 268,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,734,000 after purchasing an additional 261,320 shares during the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.