Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) Now Covered by Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.
Shares of CHWWF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of $2.71 and a twelve month high of $11.21.
About Chesswood Group
Featured Story: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for Chesswood Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesswood Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.