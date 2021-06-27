ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Shares Up 5.1%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s stock price shot up 5.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.78 and last traded at $13.72. 40,442 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,463,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.06.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $57.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down previously from $120.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on ChemoCentryx from $101.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $80.00) on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ChemoCentryx presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.43.

The stock has a market cap of $960.46 million, a PE ratio of -14.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 7.14.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03). ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 91.54%. The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.69 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Tausif Butt bought 10,870 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.06 per share, with a total value of $120,222.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 28.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,988,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.76% of the company’s stock.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

