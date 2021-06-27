Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.19 Per Share

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, June 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.1931 per share on Monday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.02, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Get Charter Hall Group alerts:

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.