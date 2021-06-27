Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co trimmed its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 58.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 117.4% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

In other Charter Communications news, Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total value of $697,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,212,187.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John Bickham sold 14,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.13, for a total transaction of $9,849,428.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $25,155,664. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Charter Communications from $763.00 to $816.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Charter Communications from $708.00 to $724.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Charter Communications from $725.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $712.24.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $721.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $498.08 and a one year high of $722.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $682.85. The company has a market capitalization of $136.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.98.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.34 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.50 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 7.43%. Charter Communications’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

