Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.40.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNTG. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Centogene from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Centogene in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Centogene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Centogene in a report on Sunday, April 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.75. The company had a trading volume of 1,135,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 106,667. Centogene has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $27.10. The company has a market capitalization of $213.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.32 and a beta of -2.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.14.

Centogene (NASDAQ:CNTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 15th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.08. Centogene had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 9.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centogene will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centogene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Centogene by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,651 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centogene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Centogene by 258.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 15,758 shares during the period. 12.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Centogene

Centogene N.V., together with its subsidiaries, focuses on rare diseases that transforms real-world clinical and genetic, or other data into actionable information for patients, physicians, and pharmaceutical companies worldwide. The company develops rare disease platform, a data repository, which includes epidemiologic, phenotypic, and heterogenetic data that enhances methods for identifying and monitoring rare hereditary diseases and provide solutions that accelerate the development of orphan drugs.

