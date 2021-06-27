Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CE. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Celanese from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Celanese from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Alembic Global Advisors boosted their price target on Celanese from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celanese has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.29.

Shares of CE stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $82.55 and a 1 year high of $171.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $160.76. The firm has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

