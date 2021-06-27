CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) Trading 5.9% Higher

CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) traded up 5.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.45 and last traded at $25.25. 38,521 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 768,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.84.

The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.87 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.63.

CEL-SCI (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.30). CEL-SCI had a negative return on equity of 129.71% and a negative net margin of 5,406.61%.

In other CEL-SCI news, SVP John Cipriano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $243,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 63,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,538,573.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,588,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,366,000 after acquiring an additional 115,724 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,235,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,796,000 after acquiring an additional 346,266 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 608,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,257,000 after acquiring an additional 101,208 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 392,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of CEL-SCI by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 328,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 17,616 shares in the last quarter. 33.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

