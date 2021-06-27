Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Receives €5.28 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €5.28 ($6.22).

CEC1 has been the subject of several analyst reports. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) price objective on Ceconomy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st.

Shares of ETR CEC1 opened at €4.60 ($5.41) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.32 million and a PE ratio of 11.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Ceconomy has a fifty-two week low of €3.20 ($3.76) and a fifty-two week high of €6.25 ($7.35).

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. It operates multi-channel consumer electronics stores; and Juke, a music streaming service. The company also operates iBood, a live shopping portal; and Flip4New, an online service for selling used electronic devices online. In addition, it offers professional assistance, including installation, networking, and troubleshooting of electronic appliances under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand; and services for advertisers to develop online campaigns.

