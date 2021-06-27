Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Sold by Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.0% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David Maclennan bought 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $216.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.90. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.45 and a twelve month high of $246.69. The company has a market cap of $118.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.94. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $11.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.80%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Caterpillar from $259.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $264.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

