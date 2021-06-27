CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $119.43, but opened at $126.01. CarMax shares last traded at $126.08, with a volume of 22,915 shares changing hands.

The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on KMX. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.50.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KMX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in CarMax by 0.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CarMax by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 23,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CarMax in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in CarMax by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $122.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.65.

CarMax Company Profile (NYSE:KMX)

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

