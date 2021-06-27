CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Sells $353,628.38 in Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Chairman Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.27, for a total value of $353,628.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 923,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,331,664.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Langley Steinert sold 1,350 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $33,831.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total value of $351,669.22.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Langley Steinert sold 9,198 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $232,801.38.

On Monday, June 7th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total value of $364,963.52.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total value of $369,021.78.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $392,391.76.

On Friday, May 28th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $396,170.14.

On Wednesday, May 26th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $389,453.02.

On Monday, May 24th, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $397,429.60.

On Friday, May 21st, Langley Steinert sold 13,994 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $398,829.00.

CARG opened at $27.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.25. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CARG shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer began coverage on CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Scopia Capital Management LP bought a new position in CarGurus in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,780,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 230.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 27,670 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,244,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,495,000 after purchasing an additional 517,945 shares during the period. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,986,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,336,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

