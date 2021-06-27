Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 44,708 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 98.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 509 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 44,708 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the first quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,868 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 6.5% during the first quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EA opened at $138.59 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.93. The stock has a market cap of $39.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.15 and a 52 week high of $150.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Electronic Arts’s payout ratio is 14.98%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Electronic Arts has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.35.

In other Electronic Arts news, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 5,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.99, for a total value of $848,390.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,485,890.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total value of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 120,827 shares of company stock valued at $17,235,477 over the last 90 days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants vs.

