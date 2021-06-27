Capitolis Advisors LLC Sells 18,895 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 73.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,895 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK in the first quarter valued at $29,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $57.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.935 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.61%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. TheStreet raised shares of ONEOK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. ONEOK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.82.

ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

