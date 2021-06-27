Capitolis Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Capitolis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 96.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,364 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 33,933 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 14.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,888,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 9.0% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,850 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,755,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 248.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,950,000 after buying an additional 12,541 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 17.5% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 4,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Untitled Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,837,000. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $430.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $384.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.76.

In other news, CFO Craig E. Boelte sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.97, for a total transaction of $7,939,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $368.80 on Friday. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $257.87 and a 12 month high of $471.08. The company has a market cap of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of 148.11, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.71.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.37. Paycom Software had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 20.54%. The firm had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About Paycom Software

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

