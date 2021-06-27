Capitolis Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Capitolis Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 67.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,063 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. QS Investors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 714.2% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 170,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149,141 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,804,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the first quarter worth about $4,514,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HRL opened at $47.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of -0.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52-week low of $43.45 and a 52-week high of $52.97.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In other news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total value of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at $981,139.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total transaction of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

