Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,201,604,000 after acquiring an additional 304,688 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $780,754,000 after acquiring an additional 158,850 shares during the period. Marks Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $161,264,000 after acquiring an additional 52,543 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $393.05 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $267.46 and a 1 year high of $394.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $375.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

