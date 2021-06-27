Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 172 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 570.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 831 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC bought a new position in Reinsurance Group of America in the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 93.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RGA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Reinsurance Group of America presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Shares of RGA opened at $119.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $66.99 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 4.14%. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.14%.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

