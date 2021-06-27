Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Reduces Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 718 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $437,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Enbridge by 133.2% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ENB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Argus upped their price target on Enbridge from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$52.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Enbridge from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enbridge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

ENB opened at $40.24 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a one year low of $26.97 and a one year high of $41.13. The stock has a market cap of $81.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.01.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.06. Enbridge had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.6778 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.20%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

