Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC lifted its position in Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after purchasing an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,665,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

In other Fair Isaac news, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,205,215.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.06, for a total value of $8,333,999.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,035,103.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac stock opened at $500.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.52 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $380.00 and a 12 month high of $547.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $503.84.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 8.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays upped their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Fair Isaac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $537.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.