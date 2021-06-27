Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,468,000 after buying an additional 717,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,033,000 after buying an additional 665,693 shares in the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.48%.

In related news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. Also, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PEG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

