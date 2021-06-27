Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Increases Holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,136,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,523,767,000 after acquiring an additional 17,069,173 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,430,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,917 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,048,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,349,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,468,000 after acquiring an additional 717,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,143,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,033,000 after acquiring an additional 665,693 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $67.50 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

In other news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total transaction of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.87, for a total value of $312,324.30. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,967 shares of company stock valued at $2,794,975. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG opened at $59.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.95. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $46.70 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a return on equity of 11.77% and a net margin of 21.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.48%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

